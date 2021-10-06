Alexandr Wang is the founder and CEO of Scale AI. Alex founded Scale while at MIT at the age of 19 to help customers build long-term AI strategies by providing the highest quality AI data and tools.

Prior to founding Scale, Alex worked at Quora, Addepar, and Hudson River Trading where he noticed the inefficiencies of developing AI infrastructure. He recognized the opportunity to accelerate companies’ abilities to deploy AI by combining a machine learning-powered data labeling system with human insight to ensure models are trained on high quality, trusted datasets.

Under Alex’s leadership, Scale has grown to be an AI leader, most recently garnering a $7bn valuation, partnering with innovators in AI development, including the largest tech companies, Fortune 100 firms, the US government, and other forward-leaning institutions.