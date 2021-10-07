Anu is a Partner at Y Combinator's Continuity Fund focused on growth stage investments. At YC Continuity, she led investments in Brex, Faire, Gusto, Convoy, Rappi, Instacart, among many others. She is personally passionate about global technology investing and the convergence of great entrepreneurs between US, China, and India, and has invested in a personal capacity in a few companies including Jinri Toutiao. Previously, Anu was a partner at Andreessen Horowitz, where she focused on consumer internet growth investments, and worked actively with the management teams of a number of portfolio companies including Airbnb, Instacart, Medium, OfferUp, and Udacity.

Prior to Andreessen Horowitz, Anu was a Principal at The Boston Consulting Group's Private Equity practice in NYC where she led multiple growth equity due diligences in the consumer and fintech sector. She started her career as a senior engineer at Qualcomm and holds a MS in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Tech and MBA from The Wharton School.