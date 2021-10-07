TransformX

Beena Ammanath

Executive Director, Deloitte AI Institute

Founder, Humans For AI

Bio

Beena is the Executive Director of the Global Deloitte AI Institute and Founder of non-profit, Humans For AI. She also leads Ethical Tech &amp; AI for Deloitte.

Beena is an award-winning senior executive with extensive global experience in AI and digital transformation, spanning across e-commerce, finance, marketing, telecom, retail, software products, services and industrial domains with companies such as HPE, GE, Thomson Reuters, British Telecom, Bank of America, e*trade and a number of Silicon Valley startups.

A well-recognized thought leader in the industry, she also serves on the Advisory Board at Cal Poly College of Engineering and has been a Board Member and Advisor to several startups.

Beena thrives on envisioning and architecting how data, artificial intelligence and technology in general, can make our world a better, easier place to live for all humans.

Panel: Digital Transformation with Responsible AI

