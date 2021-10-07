Caroline Lair is the founder of The Good AI, the first community of AI companies and talent on a mission to help deliver on the Sustainable Development Goals. The Good AI supports more than 180 projects from 30 countries to date.

She’s also the co-founder of Women in AI, an international community of 6000+ members, working toward a gender-inclusive AI.

Prior to this, Caroline did operate in various business positions, lately at Snips, building private-by-design AI Voice Assistant ( acquired by Sonos in November 2019) and at HCVC venture capital firm, as an investor and partner.

Caroline holds two master's degrees in business (EM Lyon, France) and international relations (Lyon III, France).