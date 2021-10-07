Caryn Marooney is General Partner at Coatue. Prior to Coatue, Caryn spent over 8 years running communications at Facebook. She sat on the board of Zendesk for over 6 years and currently sits on the board of Elastic Search. Prior to Facebook, Caryn co-founded OutCast, a GTM and branding agency, where she worked with companies including Salesforce.com, Amazon, Netflix and VMware. Caryn focuses on enterprise and AI/ML investing at Coatue. Caryn is originally from New York City and holds a bachelor’s degree from Cornell University.