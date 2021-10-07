TransformX

Cassie Kozyrkov

Chief Decision Scientist, Google Cloud

As Chief Decision Scientist at Google Cloud, Cassie Kozyrkov advises leadership teams on decision process, AI strategy, and building data-driven organizations. She is the innovator behind bringing the practice of Decision Intelligence to Google, personally training over 15,000 Googlers. Prior to joining Google, Cassie worked as a data scientist and consultant. She holds degrees in mathematical statistics, economics, psychology, and neuroscience.

Panel: Why Do Businesses Fail at Machine Learning?

