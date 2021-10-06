Chun works on large-scale geospatial analytics and location intelligence platform as Head of Product at Unfolded, now a part of Foursquare. Following her graduation from Cornell, Chun has worked across the interactions of mobility, autonomous driving, data visualization, and machine learning. She is an advocate for making AI explainable and designing and building products focusing on human-in-the-loop machine learning. As a proud alumni of Uber ATG, Uber, and Scale, she has had the opportunity to work among some of the brightest people and launch products like Uber's Michelangelo and Scale Nucleus.