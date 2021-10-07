Daniel Levine first joined Accel in 2010. He focuses on product-first startups aimed at consumers, developers, and bottoms-up business users.

Dan led Accel's investments in, and serves on the boards of, Gem, Mux, ReadMe, Scale, Sentry, Sprig, and Vercel.

He led Accel’s investments in Atrato, Beek, Numeracy (acquired by Snowflake), and Searchlight. He also works with the teams at Bird, Checkr, Heptio (acquired by VMware), MessageBird, Rylo (acquired by VSCO), and others.

Dan re-joined Accel after spending time at Dropbox, where he worked on the platform team. He helped open the platform to third-party developers and launched and managed many of the company’s developer-facing initiatives. Earlier, Dan co-founded Chartio, a Y Combinator-backed (S10) startup in the data visualization space, and prior to Chartio, worked on CrunchBase at TechCrunch.

Dan is from Washington, DC and graduated from Yale.