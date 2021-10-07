Dr. Danny Lange is Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning at Unity Technologies. As head of machine learning at Unity, Lange leads the company’s innovation around AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Machine Learning, focusing on bringing AI to simulation and gaming.

Prior to joining Unity, Lange was the head of machine learning at Uber, where he led efforts to build the world’s most versatile Machine Learning platform to support the company’s hyper-growth. Lange also served as General Manager of Amazon Machine Learning -- an AWS product that offers Machine Learning as a Cloud Service. Before that, he was Principal Development Manager at Microsoft where he led a product team focused on large-scale Machine Learning for Big Data.

He holds MS and Ph.D. degrees in Computer Science from the Technical University of Denmark. He is a member of the Association for Computer Machinery (ACM) and IEEE Computer Society, and has several patents to his credit.