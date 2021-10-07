David manages Microsoft AI’s go-to-market, business strategy, and incubation across Enterprise and developer AI products and services. He’s the author of O’Reilly’s book for business leaders “The AI Organization”, and has more than two decades of experience in the technology industry where he began his career as a software engineer. He joined Microsoft more than 15 years ago and has held a variety of engineering and business leadership roles both internationally and in Redmond.

AI is moving at breakneck speed. With change sparking more change, you’ve got to anticipate and innovate to stay competitive. Your AI initiatives start with an understanding of a holistic AI strategy. This demo rich session will provide new business perspective on AI with real life AI applications across organizations that make a powerful difference.