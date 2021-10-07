Drew Conway is a leading expert in the application of computational methods to social and behavioral problems at large-scale. Drew has been writing and speaking about the role of data — and the discipline of data science — in industry, government, and academia for several years.

Drew has advised and consulted companies across many industries; ranging from fledgling start-ups to Fortune 100 companies, as well as academic institutions and government agencies at all levels. Drew started his career in counter-terrorism as a computational social scientist in the U.S. intelligence community. He's currently the Head of Strategic Data Science at Two Sigma, a leading financial services firm, where he uses data science to drive differentiated investment decisions across private equity, venture, real estate and ESG investing.