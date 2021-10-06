Elliot Branson Is the Director of AI and Engineering at Scale and leads the Machine Learning, Platform, Federal, 3D, and Mapping products. In his prior work, he helped create the Cruise Automation self-driving car and served as the first Head of Perception and AI. His interest in robotics and AI started with national and international robotics competitions in high school and continued in college and grad school where he published work on field robotics, localization, computer vision, and AI systems. His previous work includes stints on the Google Project Tango AR platform and Air Force MURI research programs.