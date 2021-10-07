Eric Schmidt is an accomplished technologist, entrepreneur and philanthropist. He joined Google in 2001 and helped grow the company from a Silicon Valley startup to a global leader in technology alongside founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page. Eric served as Google’s Chief Executive Officer and Chairman from 2001 to 2011, as well as Executive Chairman and Technical Advisor. Under his leadership, Google dramatically scaled its infrastructure and diversified its product offerings while maintaining a strong culture of innovation. In 2017, Eric co-founded Schmidt Futures, a philanthropic initiative that bets early on exceptional people making the world better. Eric currently serves as Chairman of The Broad Institute Board of Directors and the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence. He also hosts “Reimagine with Eric Schmidt,” a podcast series of conversations with leaders to explore how society can build a brighter future after the global coronavirus pandemic.