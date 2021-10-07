Ethan Choi is a partner at Accel and invests in SaaS companies that are redefining workflow and collaboration, enterprise automation, and e-commerce infrastructure. He also focuses on consumer internet companies and online marketplaces.

He represents Accel on the boards of 1Password, Klaviyo, Nuvemshop, Shogun and Invoca, and helped lead Accel’s investment in Bird.

Prior to Accel, Ethan worked at Spectrum Equity, where he led investments in and served in board roles at Lucid Software and PicMonkey. He also worked on investments in Headspace, Jimdo, and Prezi, and was actively involved with lynda.com. Ethan also spent time at Domo Technologies and Dell EMC, focusing on product development and strategy.

Ethan is from Sydney, Australia and graduated from Brigham Young University.