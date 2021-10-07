Fred Turner is the Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Curative, a healthcare delivery company that has scaled to deliver over 23 million self-collected COVID-19 tests across the US and is focused on creating greater alignment within the healthcare system by vertically integrating health insurance and provider networks. A British scientist from West Yorkshire, Turner attended the University of Oxford. Mr. Turner was named one of the top 100 practicing scientists in the UK by the Science Council 2013. Turner was included in Forbes “30 Under 30” list and ranked first in the European Union Contest for Young Scientist.

Turner previously founded and led a16z and YC-backed diagnostics (Dx) startup that built a CLIA lab for validating and launching an STD testing product in Menlo Park, California.