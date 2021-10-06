Currently I lead the Radar development for retail-autonomy programs at GM, spanning teams in Israel and the United States. At my current role, I’m responsible for all aspects of Radar technology development, Radar product development and Radar integration into GM vehicles – focusing on next-gen technologies for autonomous driving at the retail market (L2-L4). This is done with close collaboration with the Radar ecosystem – Tier1/2s, start-ups etc.

Formerly at GM, I led in-house development of radars for L4/L5 autonomous driving (RoboTaxi), in collaboration with Cruise automation at SF (owned by GM).

Prior to GM, I’ve led HW, SW and ASIC development at several start-up companies – mostly at the fields of communication, PLC, IoT, 3G/4G and Radar.

I have a B.Sc. at Electrical Engineering from Ben-Gurion University, Israel.