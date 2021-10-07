Greg Bowen is senior vice president of Digital Experience in Dell Digital, the IT organization that supports Dell Technologies. He is responsible for driving a single, personalized, consistent digital experience that delights all Dell Technologies customers — from browse to own. A pioneer in eCommerce, Dell revolutionized the configure-to-order experience for millions of PC customers. Thirty years later, Dell.com and Dell’s B2B eCommerce solutions serve 180 countries in 34 languages and are responsible for billions of dollars in revenue for the Fortune 50 organization. In addition to leading the teams responsible for these digital experiences, Greg oversees the strategic direction and tactical operations for Dell Digital’s customer satisfaction, experience design and analytics functions.