Hussein Mehanna is the Head of Artificial Intelligence at Cruise. He is an expert in AI with a passion for machine learning. He has over 15 years of experience and has successfully built and led AI teams at multiple Fortune 500 companies.

Prior to Cruise, Hussein led the Cloud AI Platform organization at Google. Under his leadership, his team revamped the product line and rebuilt the organization. Cloud AI Platform became Cloud AI's fastest growing product segment. Before Google, Hussein worked at Facebook where he co-founded the Applied Machine Learning group that combined applied research in machine learning and advanced platforms. He helped democratize artificial intelligence with more than 2000 engineers using the technologies, and his team added billions of dollars of revenue.

Hussein has a Masters in Computer Speech, Text and Internet Technology from the University of Cambridge and a Bachelors of Science in Computer Science from Ain Shams University.