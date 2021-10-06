Ilya Sutskever is Co-founder and Chief Scientist of OpenAI, which aims to build artificial general intelligence that benefits all of humanity. He leads research at OpenAI and is one of the architects behind the GPT models.

Prior to OpenAI, Ilya was co-inventor of AlexNet and Sequence to Sequence Learning, as well as AlphaGo and TensorFlow. He earned his B.Sc, M.Sc, and Ph.D in Computer Science from the University of Toronto.