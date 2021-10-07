Jack Guo is the Head of Autonomy Platform at Nuro, a robotics company that aims to better everyday life through robotics with its first application in autonomous goods delivery. Autonomy Platform consists of simulation, evaluation, data platform, data science, ML infra, ground truth eng teams and data labeling operation team, and its mission is to build tools, infra and services that accelerate the development of autonomy. Before joining Nuro, Jack was managing the machine learning infrastructure team at Twitter, powering key ML applications like ads prediction and feeds ranking. Jack earned Bachelor degree from Tsinghua University and Masters in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University.