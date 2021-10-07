Jaclyn spent the majority of her career at Google partnering with enterprise companies and incubating new products. She was a founding member of the growth team at CapitalG, Alphabet’s growth equity firm, where she advised growth-stage tech companies like Airbnb and Stripe on scaling their technical infrastructure, data security, and leveraging machine learning for growth.

In 2019, Jackie and Noah Gale founded Tribe AI to make AI more accessible to companies of all sizes and industries, while also building a new type of career path for top technical talent that emphasizes specialization and freedom. (Read more about it here.) Now, Tribe AI is a highly selective community of 150 machine learning engineers, researchers, and data scientists from industry leaders like Google, Tesla, and Netflix, helping companies solve their toughest business problems using ML.