Jag has a vast experience in Product Management and Strategy, having built his career in different technology companies like Quantcast and Google. At Nubank, he is responsible for providing seamless integration between customer service and products, tailoring every decision to the customers' financial needs, managing Product and Design. Before Nubank, he was Director of Product Management at Facebook. The executive has a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering by Yale University and studied International Economics and Financial Crisis at Harvard University.