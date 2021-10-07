Jason is co-founder and CEO of Shipium where he guides the company's vision towards becoming the world’s best ecommerce supply chain platform. Prior to founding Shipium, he spent 19 years at Amazon in roles such as VP of Retail Systems and VP of Forecasting & Supply Chain. He owned the software and operations that power Prime, Subscribe & Save and Pricing. He is a University of Washington grad, and an engineer at heart who loves solving complex scaling problems.