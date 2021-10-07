Jeff Weiner is the Executive Chairman of LinkedIn, where he continues to help LinkedIn realize its vision of creating economic opportunity for every member of the global workforce. He'll also continue to mentor and coach the leadership team, advise on key strategic initiatives, and help to represent the company externally. In addition to his ongoing work at LinkedIn, Jeff is focused on investing, coaching and his philanthropic work, including helping to ensure that compassion is taught and practiced in every primary school in the U.S.

Prior to becoming executive chairman in June 2020, Jeff was the CEO of LinkedIn. Under his 11-year tenure, LinkedIn grew from 338 to 15,800+ employees in over 30 offices around the world. He has led the evolution of LinkedIn’s products into a single, holistic, global ecosystem of more than 722 million members.

Before LinkedIn, Jeff was an executive in residence at Accel Partners and Greylock Partners, where he advised the firms’ consumer technology portfolio companies and evaluated new investment opportunities. Previously, Jeff served as executive vice president of Yahoo!’s Network Division, a business that generated $3 billion in annual revenue with more than 3,000 employees, and was responsible for many of the company’s consumer-facing products. Prior to joining Yahoo! in 2001, Jeff spent more than six years at Warner Bros., where he helped oversee the company’s online efforts and developed the initial business plan for Warner Bros. Online in 1994.

Jeff also serves on the board of directors for Intuit Inc., DonorsChoose, and Everfi. He also sits on the board of Trustees for the Paley Center for Media. He holds a BS in economics from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.