Jeff Wilke retired as Amazon’s CEO Worldwide Consumer in February 2021. During the preceding 21 years, he led Amazon’s retail and third-party stores, operations, marketing, Prime, and technology teams. Jeff led the deployment of techniques from lean manufacturing to create the infrastructure and technology that became Amazon Prime. His teams launched Prime Video, Prime Now, Prime Day, Amazon Fashion, and many other customer-facing innovations. Jeff helped create Amazon’s corporate culture and mechanisms, including Amazon’s Leadership Principles.

Jeff is Chairman and co-founder of Re:Build Manufacturing, which aims to integrate new technologies with conventional manufacturing businesses to accelerate growth and performance. Over coming decades, the company expects to create new U.S. factories employing thousands of Americans. Jeff earned an MBA and S.M. from MIT’s Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program. He also holds a BSE in chemical engineering, summa cum laude, from Princeton. He currently serves on the board of Code.org.