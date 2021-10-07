Jerry Yang co-founded Yahoo! in 1995 with fellow Stanford graduate student David Filo and served on its board and as a member of its executive team until 2012, including as CEO from 2007 to 2009. In 2012, he founded AME Cloud Ventures, a venture innovation firm that invests in seed-stage to later-stage tech companies.

Mr. Yang serves as a director on the boards of Workday Inc., Lenovo Group, and Alibaba Group. He also serves on a number of his portfolio boards, including Docker and Didi.

Mr. Yang serves on the Stanford University’s Board of Trustees and is set to become the first Asian American to serve as the Chair of Stanford University’s Board of Trustees in July, 2021. He’s also a board member for the National Committee of US-China Relations, a member of the Brookings China Advisory Council, a member of the Committee of 100, as well as a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. In May 2021 Mr. Yang joined the board of The Asian American Foundation (TAAF).

Yang and his wife, Akiko Yamazaki are active philanthropists. At Stanford, Yang and Yamazaki support a wide range of programs. Yang and Yamazaki are also the lead donors to the San Francisco Asian Art Museum expansion.

Yang holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in electrical engineering from Stanford University.