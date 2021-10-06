Jesse Levinson co-founded Zoox in 2014 and is the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He graduated summa cum laude from Princeton University and completed his Computer Science Ph.D. and Postdoc under Sebastian Thrun at Stanford University, where he developed algorithms for the $1M-winning entry in the 2007 DARPA Urban Challenge and went on to lead the self-driving car team for five years. Levinson also co-created Pro HDR, the first HDR app for smartphones, which has been purchased by more than a million people since 2009.