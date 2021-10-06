Jiajun Zhu is the CEO and co-founder of Nuro. Prior to founding Nuro, Jiajun was a principal software engineer of Google and one of the founding team members of the company’s self-driving car project (now known as Waymo). In addition to leading the project’s perception team, he also helped build and lead their simulation efforts. Jiajun earned both his Master's and Bachelor’s degrees in computer science from the University of Virginia and Fudan University respectively.