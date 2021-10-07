Jim is a former CEO, CTO, Google executive, and Amazon executive. Jim is currently the Chief Technology Officer, Wayfair (he was on the Board of Directors for 3+ years before leaving to take this role).

Jim is currently on the Board of Directors of ITRenew, Brambles Limited, and The RealReal. He is a member of the MIT Corporation, the Board of Trustees of MIT. Additionally, he is an Advisor and multiple early-stage, mid-stage and public companies, venture capital firms, and private equity firms.

Jim’s expertise is helping early and mid-stage companies scale their operations through hyper-growth phases.

As the CTO of Wayfair, he has responsibility for a team of approx. 3500 employees consisting of software engineers, product managers, UX/UI design, and data scientists. He has functional responsibility for all of the technology and applications that power Wayfair. Additionally, he has responsibility for a multi-hundred person data science team.

Jim was Chief Executive Officer of Arevo Inc. In this role, he was responsible for commercializing and ramping Arevo’s continuous carbon fiber 3D deposition technology and fabrication processes.

Prior to this role, Jim was Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Google. In this role, he had responsibility for global operations, planning, supply chain, and new product introduction for Google’s Cloud infrastructure and Google Fiber. Additionally, he was responsible for Google Energy, LLC and Corporate & Social Responsibility. He served as an Advisor for many of Google’s new initiatives in GoogleX, Consumer Hardware, and Verily/Google Life Sciences.

Prior to joining Google in 2010, Jim worked with leading companies in electronics, networking, cleantech, communications technology, manufacturing, and consumer services. His expertise in supply chain was honed at Amazon.com, Cisco, First Solar, Sanmina-SCI Corporation, IBM Corporation, Intel, and Sierra Crest Consulting.

Jim has a bachelor’s degree in Aerospace Engineering from Purdue University, a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Master’s Degree in Management from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where he was a “MIT Leaders for Manufacturing” Fellow.