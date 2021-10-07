Dr. Jonathan Laserson is the Head of AI Research at Datagen Technologies, and an early adopter of deep learning algorithms. He did his bachelor studies at the Israel Institute of Technology, and has a PhD from the Computer Science AI lab at Stanford University. After a few years at Google, he ventured into the startup world, and has been involved in many practical applications of ML and deep learning. Most recently, at Zebra Medical vision, he led the development of two FDA-approved clinical products for the detection of breast cancer in mammography images, and pneumothorax in x-ray images. Today he is interested in the space where graphics meets AI, for the sake of generating photorealistic synthetic images.