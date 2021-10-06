Bio
Justin Basilico is a research/engineering director at Netflix. He leads an applied research team that creates algorithms used to personalize the Netflix homepage through machine learning, recommender systems, and large-scale software engineering. Prior to Netflix, he worked in the Cognitive Systems group at Sandia National Laboratories. He has an MS in Computer Science from Brown University and a BA in Computer Science from Pomona College.
