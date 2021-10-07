Kady Srinivasan is SVP of Global Marketing at Klaviyo, a leading email and SMS marketing automation platform. Prior to Klaviyo, Kady was Chief Marketing Officer at Owlet Baby Care. Kady has also held senior marketing roles at Dropbox, Electronic Arts, and Betable, and started her career as a software engineer at Intel. Kady, a mentor for Girls Who Code and an advisor to Relay Ventures, earned her bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from R.V. College of Engineering in Bangalore and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.