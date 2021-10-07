Rear Admiral Lorin Selby graduated from the University of Virginia in 1986, earning a Bachelor of Science in Nuclear Engineering. Additionally, he holds a Master of Science Degree in Nuclear Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

He has served aboard the USS Puffer (SSN 652), the USS Pogy (SSN 647) and the USS Connecticut (SSN 22). From July 2004 to May 2007 he commanded USS Greeneville (SSN 772) in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He has completed staff assignments at the US Naval Academy, the Navy’s Liaison office to the U.S. House of Representatives, and in the Submarine Warfare Directorate.

As a flag officer, he served as Commander, Naval Surface Warfare Centers from October 2014 to August 2016 and as the Navy’s Chief Engineer and the Naval Sea Systems Command Deputy Commander for Ship Design, Integration and Naval Engineering from June 2016 to May 2020.

In May of 2020, he became the 26th Chief of Naval Research.