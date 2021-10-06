Marc Segura is The Managing Director of ABB's Consumer Segments & Service Robotics (CSSR) Business Line. He was appointed to this position in 2019.

The CSSR business line delivers value-added scalable and flexible solutions for the entire value chain of consumer goods and healthcare across the whole lifecycle, helping our customers to sustainably provide the goods and services people need.

Marc, a Spanish national, has been with ABB for 23 years serving in various management roles based out of Spain. Between April 2013 and December 2017, he was the Local Division Manager for Robotics and Motion in Spain and Portugal until he was appointed Global Manager of ABB’s new Service Robotics business.

He holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the Catalonian Polytechnic University UPC and two executive management programs obtained in SDA Bocconi and IMD Lausanne.