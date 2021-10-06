Melisa leads the Document AI business unit at Scale that focuses on building fine-tuned ML models with optional human-in-the-loop review to automate handling of documents at a high quality. Previously, she was the Chief of Staff for the company and founded the Government business unit. Before Scale, Melisa used to build products for new product monetization at Facebook. She graduated from Stanford University with a degree in Computer Science. Melisa is from a small town in Turkey.