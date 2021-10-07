Mike Harasimowicz, is the Director for Artificial Intelligence Applied Research at Lockheed Martin’s AI Center leading Cognitive Application Development and Ethic use of AI. Prior to his role at Lockheed, Mike served in the Department of Defense’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center in AI Product Development and initial cadre of the JAIC’s Responsible AI Champions. Additionally, Mike was the Managing Director of Data Analytics and AI Development in the Intelligent Solutions Group at J.P. Morgan Chase. Mike retired from the U.S. Air Force in 2015 as Wing Commander of the 688th Cyberspace Wing after 25 years of innovating new cybersecurity, intelligence and warfighting tactics and technologies.