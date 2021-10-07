Minesh is Chief Operations Officer at Stitch Fix, where he is responsible for scaling the company's operations while consistently delivering delightful client experiences. His areas of focus include Styling, Client Experience, Warehouse Operations, Logistics and IT. Prior to Stitch Fix, Minesh has spent the majority of his career in high-growth, consumer-driven companies -- focusing on operations, customer experience, omnichannel programs and marketing. Most recently, Minesh led Delivery Operations at Tesla, rapidly scaling post-manufacturing infrastructure while delivering great post-purchase experiences. Prior to Tesla, Minesh was a leader in Global E-commerce at Uniqlo and spent 10 years at Walmart.com, where his experience ranged from being on the founding team to serving as interim COO. Minesh received both a B.S. in Chemical Engineering and MBA from Northwestern University.