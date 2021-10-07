Navrina Singh is the Founder & CEO of Credo AI on a mission to empower organizations to build Artificial Intelligence with the highest ethical standards. Credo AI's Intelligent SaaS provides continuous and comprehensive AI governance to ensure compliant, trustworthy, fair and auditable development and use of AI. A technology leader with over 18+ years experience in Enterprise SaaS, AI and Mobile, Navrina has held multiple product and business leadership roles at Microsoft and Qualcomm. Navrina is an executive board member of Mozilla guiding their trustworthy AI charter. Navrina is also a young global leader with the World economic forum & was previously on their future council for AI guiding policies & regulations in responsible AI.