Nika Carlson is Chief of Staff to the CTO at Scale AI. As a strategic partner, she uses her diverse 14 year background in engineering, manufacturing and operations to keep the engineering organization operating smoothly.

Nika’s career began focused in the automotive industry, calibrating engines for Toyota and then advancing clean fuel tech at start-ups like Tula Technology, BlackPak, and Clean Air Power. She oversaw manufacturing processes and quality at Tesla and Kratos Defense & Security Systems, and utilized these experiences extensively to manage a $3B program at Cruise Automation and collaborate with General Motors and Honda.

She has a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.