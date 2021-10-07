Oskar is Spotify’s VP of Personalization. He leads product, engineering and research to provide the world’s most engaging programmed music and podcast experience. Throughout his +10 year tenure at the company, he’s introduced large scale machine learning technologies to hyper-personalize the listening experience for more than 365 million users worldwide, be that through Spotify’s home, search or personalised playlists like Discover Weekly or Daily Mix. Oskar started programming at the age of 12, a passion for technology he derived from the Commodore 64 back in 1986. As a teenager he toured with the C64 to various competitions and gatherings for computer geeks. Even though the long hair has been cut, the C64 still comes out every now and then.

Oskar holds a Master of Science in Computer Science from KTH Royal Institute of Technology and lives in Stockholm.