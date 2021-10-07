Ms. Rachael Martin is currently the NGA Lead for Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Augmentation (AAA) at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). As the NGA Lead for AAA, Ms. Martin is the Agency’s chief proponent for implementation of AAA activities – a leading force for NGA and the greater GEOINT community on the path to AI and automation. AAA works to accelerate the speed at which NGA provides insight, to refine the precision of GEOINT assessments, and enhance enterprise capability to meet the Director’s Intent. Ms. Martin’s efforts drive NGA’s AAA framework in coordination and alignment with the Department of Defense (DoD) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Ms. Martin’s past assignments reflect her strong belief in the power of data, advanced analytics and AI to transform the intelligence enterprise. Her many years of diverse assignments, including mission management, program management and oversight of all-source intelligence functions, strengthened her analytical knowledge to influence DoD and Intelligence Communities (IC) Artificial Intelligence, Automation and Augmentation applications to benefit the warfighter. Prior to her appointment as a Defense Intelligence Senior Leader (DISL) in January 2021, Ms. Martin managed the Business Process Transformation (BPT) Mission Initiative for the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), underneath the DoD’s Chief Information Officer (OSD-CIO). The BPT Mission seeks to transform DoD business processes through the application of AI and automation technologies. As BPT Mission Manager, Ms. Martin managed a range of activities related to AI capability development, in support of DoD and Service functional business areas.

In her previous position Ms. Martinwasthe Program Director for the Integrated Maritime Domain Awareness (iMDA) Program at the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI). The iMDA office supports ONI’s intelligence efforts in fusion and analysis, collection management, network integration and outreach. It is also the home of ONI’s Advanced Analytics Office (A2), which uses maritime activity based intelligence (MABI) and innovative data analytics to integrate multiple intelligence disciplines in support of USN intelligence requirements. Earlier tours of duty include managing the Middle East and Africa Naval Analysis branch and the Director of Advanced Analytics within the Nimitz Operational Intelligence Center. Ms. Martin also served as an intelligence liaison and embedded analytic support to the Intelligence Directorate (N2) at CNE-CNA-C6F in Naples, Italy. She was the senior analyst on Counter Narcotics and Maritime Security issues, as well as the team lead for Naval Forces Africa Intelligence Engagements. She began her career as a Latin America Counter Narcotics analyst, where she deployed worldwide in support of Drug Enforcement Administration operations.

In her time at ONI Ms. Martin has been fortunate to receive a DoD Meritorious Civilian Service Award, an ODNI Intelligence Community Award, and a Navy Group Meritorious Service Award. She was previously a Certified All-Source Defense Analyst (CDASA-1), and has received her Intelligence Community Advanced Analyst Program Certification (ICAAP). Ms. Martin graduated with honors from Johns Hopkins with a M.S. in Government Analytics. She also has a M.A. in National Security Studies from American Military University and completed her B.A. at the University of Pennsylvania, with distinctions in International Relations.