Aloha, I am currently the CEO of you.com, a new trusted search engine.

Previously, I was the chief scientist (EVP) at Salesforce where I lead teams working on fundamental research, applied research, product incubation, CRM search, customer service automation and a cross-product AI platform for unstructured and structured data. Before that I was an adjunct professor at Stanford's computer science department and the founder and CEO/CTO of MetaMind which was acquired by Salesforce in 2016. In 2014, I got my PhD in the CS Department at Stanford. I like paramotor adventures, traveling and photography.