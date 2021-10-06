Russell Kaplan leads Scale Nucleus, the data management platform for machine learning teams. He was previously founder and CEO of Helia AI, a computer vision startup for real-time video understanding, which Scale acquired in 2020. Before that, Russell was a senior machine learning scientist on Tesla's Autopilot team, and he received his M.S. and B.S. from Stanford University, where he was a researcher in the Stanford Vision Lab advised by Fei-Fei Li.