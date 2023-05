Sammy Omari is the Vice President of Autonomy in Engineering at Motional, a global leader in driverless technology. Motional is developing and commercializing SAE level 4 vehicles- autonomous vehicles that can perform all driving tasks. Sammy has held engineering leadership roles at Lyft, GoPro, and Skybotix AG. He has a PhD and MS in Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and Robotics from ETH Zurich.