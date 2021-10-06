Siva leads engineering at KeepTruckin. KeepTruckin is a next-gen fleet management platform that aims to connect all the trucks online to disrupt the trillion dollar long-haul transportation industry. Prior to joining KeepTruckin, Siva led consumer relevance eng at Twitter which played a big part in turning around Twitter’s user growth. Before joining Twitter, he spent time at Yahoo! Labs and IBM Research pioneering work in machine learning, real-time search, and graph analysis. He holds several publications and patent in ML and was awarded an Edelman Laureate in 2014. Siva earned his Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, and completed his Masters in Computer Engineering at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.