Steve Escaravage leads Booz Allen’s Analytics practice and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Services business, serving clients across the defense, civil, and intelligence sectors. As a leader in the Firm’s Strategic Innovation Group, Steve also leads the Firm’s investments in data science, machine learning, and AI. Areas of focus include machine learning operations, cognitive automation, and high-performance computing. He holds an M.S. in operations research from George Mason University and a B.A. in mathematics from Rutgers University.