Ville Tuulos has been developing tooling for machine learning in industry and academia for more than two decades. He is a co-founder and CEO of Outerbounds, a startup developing a human-centric platform for data science and machine learning. Prior to Outerbounds, he led the machine learning infrastructure team at Netflix where he started Metaflow, an open-source framework to support the full lifecycle of data science projects. He is also the author of an upcoming book, Effective Data Science Infrastructure, published by Manning.