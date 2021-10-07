Vishnu Rachakonda is a machine learning engineer at OneHot Labs. At OneHot, he helps build and maintain production machine learning systems that reduce administrative waste in healthcare and provide billing capabilities to thousands of doctors nationwide. Vishnu is also the Head of Operations and Content for the MLOps Community, the world’s largest online hub for MLOps practitioners and enthusiasts, and co-hosts the community’s podcast “MLOps Coffee Sessions”, whose past guests include Jeremy Howard, D. Sculley, and other industry luminaries. Prior to this, he was the first machine learning hire at Tesseract Health, a 4Catalyzer company focused on ophthalmic imaging, and a teaching assistant for the spring 2021 edition of Full Stack Deep Learning. He obtained a BS and MS in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania.