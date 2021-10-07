Ya joined LinkedIn in 2013 and has since truly helped make LinkedIn a Data First company. She leads an exceptional team of talented data scientists whose work covers metrics, insights, inference and algorithms and they tackle data science challenges across product, sales, marketing, economics, infrastructure, and operations. This centralized group has 300+ data scientists distributed across US (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, San Francisco, New York), India, China, Singapore and Dublin, Ireland. Ya is passionate about bridging science and engineering to create impactful results. She and her team try to keep LinkedIn on the cutting edge while ensuring that its A.I. systems avoid providing biased results while maintaining user privacy. They help the company take active responsibility over the data they collect to ensure fairness and protect privacy. In addition to her work at LinkedIn, Ya’s contributions outside of her day job, such as the book she co-authored on Experimentation and her Stanford commencement speech , are meaningful to the entire industry as well as future Data Scientists. Before LinkedIn, she worked at Microsoft and received a PhD in Statistics from Stanford University.