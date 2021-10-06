Dr. Yanbing Li is a global business and technology leader with extensive leadership experience building market leading products and hyper-growth businesses of $1B+ in the US and China. While deeply rooted in technology, she has led large scale P&L and global operations. She has expertise in cloud, large scale enterprise software, cloud commerce and marketplace, cloud operations, server and storage, business continuity and disaster recovery, and EDA etc.

Yanbing is currently the Senior Vice President of Software at Aurora. She joined Aurora from Google where she was a Vice President of Product and Engineering, leading the Enterprise Services Platform (ESP) organization in Google Cloud. Her areas of responsibilities include: Google Cloud Commerce - a monetization platform which transforms service monetization and accelerates revenue acquisition for Google Cloud; Cloud Operations - planet scale operations management for both Cloud and all of the Google services; and Service Infrastructure which enables consistent and reliable services for Google. She leads engineering, product management and user experience, and led the ESP portfolio to grow 100+% YoY in revenue in the past 12 months.

Prior to Google, Yanbing was the Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Storage and Availability Business Unit (SABU) at VMware, responsible for the P&L for a rich portfolio of products in software-defined storage, hyper-converged infrastructure (vSAN and VxRail), vSphere storage, data protection and storage and availability services for the cloud. Under her leadership, SABU became one of the fastest growing businesses for VMware and in the storage industry, with vSAN growing from $60M to $800M, and the BU from $200 to $1B, in 3 years.

During her tenure with VMware, she held multiple executive leadership roles including General Manager for vCloud Air Storage, VP of Engineering for Storage, VP of Central Engineering, VP of Global R&D Sites, and Managing Director of China R&D. She was based out of China for 5 years building VMware’s China R&D operations and was subsequently responsible for all of VMware’s global R&D sites.

Prior to VMware, she worked at Synopsys (a leading Electronic Design Automation software maker) for nine years in various research, development, and engineering leadership roles.

Yanbing holds a Ph.D. degree from Princeton University, a Master's degree from Cornell University, and a BS degree from Tsinghua University (Beijing), in Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering. She completed the Stanford Executive Program from Stanford Graduate School of Business in 2014.

Yanbing is a member of the Board of Directors at Neophotonics (NYSE: NPTN), and serves on the Audit Committee. She serves on the Silicon Valley WiE Advisory Board at San Jose University. She was named one of the Most Powerful Women Engineers multiple times by Business Insider. She was inducted to the Women in Technology International (WITI) Hall of Fame in 2018.